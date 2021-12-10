Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health makes weak market debut, shares list at 6% discount to issue price

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company's shares made a weak debut on Dalal Street on Friday. The Star Health stock debuted at Rs 848.8 on BSE, a discount of 5.7 percent to its issue price of Rs 900. On NSE, the Star Health Insurance stock began its secondary market journey at Rs 845, a discount of 6.1 percent.

The weak listing of Star Health and Allied Insurance - which is owned by a consortium of investors such as Jhunjhunwala and Westbridge Capital - reflects the trend seen in the grey market in the past few days.

Star Health traded at a discount of Rs 60-70 (negative GMP) in the grey market ahead of the listing. Grey market is an unofficial market for unlisted securities.

Fresh investments in the Star Health stock can wait and those who applied for the IPO eyeing a listing gain can exit now, said Parth Nyati, Founder of Tradingo.

"We have to understand that at what level the market will be comfortable... Expensive valuations and dent in profitability due to COVID were key concerns for investors. However, the long-term outlook for the company is bullish thanks to the strong brand name and low penetration of health insurance in India," he said.

Long-term investors should be patient and hold the Star Health stock, Nyati added.

Star Health's IPO, which was open for bidding from November 30 to December 2, saw an overall subscription of 79 percent, receiving bids for 3.6 crore shares as against the 4.5 crore shares on offer.