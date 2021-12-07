Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health trades at discount to issue price in grey market

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance's shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges on December 10. The insurer erased the entire premium it commanded in the grey market, ahead of the market debut. According to dealers, Star Health's grey market premium (GMP) stood at a minus Rs 70 on Tuesday. Star Health — owned by a consortium of investors such as the Big Bull, Jhunjhunwala, and Westbridge Capital — had commanded a GMP of around Rs 15 during its IPO.

The listing comes at a time when most IPOs have received a robust response from investors.

"Star Health's IPO got a tepid response in the times where IPOs get highly oversubscribed and this may have a negative impact on its debut. The expensive pricing made investors wary," said Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities.

"The debut most probably should be at a discount of 8-10 percent to its issue price," he said.

The Star Health IPO , which was open for subscription from November 30 to December 2, was subscribed 79 percent, receiving bids for 3.6 crore shares as against the 4.5 crore shares on offer. The portions reserved for retail investors and qualified institutional buyers were subscribed 1.1 times and one time respectively. The non-institutional investors' category saw a subscription of 19 percent.

Since Paytm's dismal listing, demand has remained strong for much smaller IPOs from companies with established business models.