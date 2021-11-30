Star Health IPO: A SWOT (Strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities) analysis

The initial public offering (IPO) of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited, a company that’s backed by big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, will open for subscription on November 30. The offer for sale will close on December 2 and the company plans to raise up to Rs 7,249.18 crore through the share sale in the price band of Rs 870-900.
The company is the largest private health insurance player as well as the largest retail health insurance company in India by health GWP (gross written premium). Star Health has a 15.8 percent health insurance market share and a 31.3 percent retail health insurance market share in F21, said CRISIL Research.
With only 10 percent of the issue being reserved for retail investors, it is highly likely that most investors will not be allotted a lot in the IPO. Axis Capital has recommended investors to subscribe to the issue, with Angel One recommending the same.
