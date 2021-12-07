Star Health Insurance IPO allotment likely today; How to check status

Star Health IPO share allotment is likely to be finalised on Tuesday. The Rs 7,250 crore public issue, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala received a tepid response from investors as it was subscribed 79 percent on the final day of the bidding process.

The price band for the IPO that was open for subscription between November 30 and December 2 was Rs 870-900.

Investors who had applied for the Star Health IPO can check the status of allotment of shares online, either through the registrar's website or directly through the portal of BSE.

The status will only appear if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

Through the website of registrar - KFintech:

1) Visit the KFintech website

2) Select IPO name from the drop-down menu

3) Enter the application number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

On BSE:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name

3) Enter your application number and PAN

4) Click on the "Search" button

The shares of Star Health Insurance are expected to list on December 10 on both major exchanges — National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The bidding received a tepid response from the investors and was subscribed 79 percent on the final day of bidding. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.1 times, while that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 19 percent. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed to one-time reserved portions. They are required to bid for at least 90 percent of the portion reserved for them. The issue did not get traction even though the closing time was extended by a few hours for investors, except QIBs.

Star Health Insurance is a Chennai-based insurance company and claims to be the largest private health insurer in the country. It is backed by PE Firm West Bridge Capital and Big Bull. In FY21, its market share stood at 15.8 percent. Its gross written premium in FY21 and quarter ended September 2021 was Rs 9,348.95 crore and Rs 5,069.78 crore, respectively.