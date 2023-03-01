CLSA upgrades this insurance company to a 'buy' - Expects potential upside of nearly 25%

CLSA has upgraded Star Health and Allied Insurance Company to a buy and has also raised its price target to Rs 700 versus Rs 570 earlier.

The key reason the firm has upgraded the stock is because the company has taken a 25 percent price hike across 50 percent of its book, including renewals. The company is also existing its loss-making group portfolio.

Both these things combined will mean a 1.5 percent improvement in the loss ratio for the next financial year, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

CLSA has also upgraded the earnings per share (EPS) estimate by 7 percent for Star Health.

The brokerage firm also expects the return on equity (RoE) to improve by 300 basis points (bps) under the new accounting method.

The only risks CLSA is seeing is the competition from the life insurance players in their operating segment.

So, while it is a bad news for the consumers, it is a good news from a shareholder point of view.

Also Read | Regulations regarding composite licence still evolving, says Star Health

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is planning to foray into life insurance business with focus on protection products. For the same, the health insurance firm is likely to apply to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for composite insurance license. Once approval is given, the firm will be able to look at creating complimentary product offering.

The insurance company also reported earnings for the December-ended quarter with gross written premium rise of 14.5 percent and the net premium earned up over 13 percent this quarter.

The stock has remained flat in the last one week and has gained 12.47 percent over the past month.

Shares of Star Health are trading little changed at Rs 564.35.

For more watch the accompanying video

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Standout Brokerage Report tab below.