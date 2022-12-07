Star Cement shares extend Tuesday's gains to surge to a 52-week high

Star Cement shares have gained over 8 percent in the past month and 29 percent in the past six months.

Shares of Star Cement Ltd., one of the country’s leading cement companies with operations focused in East India, climbed over 6 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday to hit their highest level in 52 weeks.

The Star Cement stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 116.90 in morning trade amid heavy trading volumes. The number of shares changing hands on BSE jumped more than 6 times.

The company, which is the largest cement manufacturer in the North-Eastern region of India, reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2,221 crore in the previous financial year, registering a robust growth of 29 percent year-on-year. This was primarily on account of the new capacity ramp-up of its Siliguri grinding unit, which was commercialised in the financial year 2021.

Star Cement posted an operating profit of Rs 345 crore, up 4 percent year-on-year. The growth in operating profit was affected adversely by elevated input costs during the year. Volumes, however, grew by 29 percent year-on-year to 3.40 million tonnes per annum, led by higher demand and new capacity ramp-up during the year.

Axis Direct, in a report dated November 28, 2022, issued a ‘BUY’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115, a level already hit by the stock on Wednesday.

The brokerage house said that increasing overall cement demand in the company’s key operating regions, high consumption in the Eastern and North-Eastern regions, augmenting railway infrastructure, and supportive initiatives by the proactive government would benefit Star Cement shares.