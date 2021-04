Standout Brokerage Report: UBS upgrades Tata Steel, JSW Steel; Here's why

UBS has upgraded Tata Steel and JSW Steel to a buy rating. The brokerage house has raised the target price on JSW Steel to Rs 500 from Rs 310 and on Tata Steel to Rs 900 from 415.

Overall for the steel companies, UBS expects to see peak margins in FY22 and post that there will be marginal normalisation as more capacity comes in.

