Global brokerage house UBS remains bullish on GAIL. It maintains a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 175. It believes that despite the consensus increasing their FY22 earnings by 20 percent there is still room for further upside.

The brokerage said that another 10 percent upside in earnings could drive 20 percent stock performance even from these levels. It also expects a rebound in FY22-23 earnings.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.