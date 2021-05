Global brokerage house UBS downgraded JSW Steel stock to ‘sell’ from ‘buy’ and has a target price of Rs 550 per share.

As per the brokerage, the elevated capex and steel price uncertainty will add to the volatility. It has also lower the FY22 estimated EV/EBITDA multiple to 6 times now from 6.6 times which is in line with Tata Steel.

The fact that the stock rallied around 100 percent in the last six months the risk-reward is also unfavourable, it added.

