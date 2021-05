Domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal is bullish on gas firm GAIL and raised its target price to Rs 205, indicating a potential 35 percent upside from current levels.

According to Motilal Oswal, the receding concerns on US HH contracts led them to raise the P/E to 10x from 8x on the stock. GAIL remains a top pick for the brokerage firm.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.