Standout Brokerage Report: Morgan Stanley upgrades steel sector to 'attractive', here's why

Morgan Stanley has upgraded the outlook on steel sector to ‘attractive’ because the firm sees the upcycle in Indian steel industry to last till FY23.

The brokerage house is overweight on three Indian steel companies, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL). The firm has upgraded JSW steel to an ‘overweight’ position with a higher target price of Rs 590 and has downgraded Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) to an ‘equalweight’.

