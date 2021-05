Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on Bajaj Electricals with a target price of Rs 1,479. This means there is a 33 percent potential upside from the current levels.

The brokerage firm believes that Bajaj Electricals 2.0 is a turnaround story.

With the growth coming back and margins improving, the return ratios are likely to improve going forward.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.

