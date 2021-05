Macquarie has maintained an ‘outperform’ rating on Solara Pharma, raising its target price to Rs 2,112. The firm has also added the stock to the 'Asia Pacific Marquee Buy' list.

According to Macquarie, the key catalyst for Solara Pharma is the Vizag facility reaching its optimum utilisation in Q1 of FY22.

