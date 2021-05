Global brokerage house Macquarie is bullish on Asian Paints post its March quarter earnings. It has an outperform rating on teh stock and has raised its target price to Rs 3,200 from Rs 2,900.

It has also raised the EPS estimate for Asian Paints by 2 percent for FY23 and FY24. The broekrage added that growth outlook, visibility on price hikes increase comfort on near-term EPS.

