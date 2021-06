Goldman Sachs has downgraded L&T Infotech to ‘sell’ from ‘neutral’, with a target price of Rs 3,217. That means a 17 percent downside from the current levels.

The revenue growth is expected to settle down in the low teen levels over FY23-FY24 estimates.

EBIT margins are expected to fall to 118 basis points in FY22 on account of the tight labour market.

