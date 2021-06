Goldman Sachs sees a significant upside for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), GAIL and Oil India Ltd (OIL).

Goldman Sachs is upping their estimates on crude oil to USD 75 per barrel for FY22 and FY23 versus their earlier estimates of USD 67 per barrel and USD 64 per barrel.

The brokerage firm sees significant improvement in domestic gas prices – to reach USD 2.50-3.80 per mmbtu from the current USD 2 per mmbtu.

Goldman Sachs has raised the target price on ONGC to Rs 180, on OIL to Rs 190, and on GAIL to Rs 195.

