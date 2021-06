Edelweiss has come out with a report on midcap IT, initiating coverage on three midcap stocks, Coforge, Firstsource and Birlasoft.

The brokerage firm has a strong conviction that these three stocks are going to transit from midcap to largecap, going forward. They are still trading at a large discount as compared to its largecap peers, given the fact that even the earnings are going to be strong between 28 percent and 30 percent CAGR for the next couple of years.

Edelweiss has a target price of Rs 551 on Birlasoft, Rs 202 on Firstsource and Rs 5,005 on Coforge.

