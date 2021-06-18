Standout Brokerage Report: Credit Suisse downgrades Ashok Leyland to ‘neutral’, here’s why

Credit Suisse has downgraded Ashok Leyland to ‘neutral’, cutting its target price sharply to Rs 114 from Rs 161.

According to the brokerage house, commercial vehicle (CV) recovery will lag other segments for Ashok Leyland because of the operational profitability getting hit, as well as lower fleet utilisation.

Credit Suisse believes that the premium valuation is unlikely in the near-term because of the lag in the CV sales.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.

