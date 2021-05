Global brokerage house CLSA expects a strong FY22 for UPL led by favourable macroeconomic conditions. It has maintained a Buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 740.

Several global agrochemical players provided bullish commentary on volume growth and pricing in their March-quarter results.

“The macro-environment remains strong with the food price index at its highest level since 2014. Peers are guiding for strong volume/pricing in CY21 as demand is robust with potential for further price hikes in 2HCY21 to offset currency volatility and a rise in input costs,” CLSA said.

Favourable macro conditions and peer commentary point to a strong FY22 for UPL, it added.

CLSA estimates FY22e revenue growth at 8 percent and FY22e EBITDA growth at 11 percent.

