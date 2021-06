Citigroup has a ‘buy’ rating on Biocon with a target price of Rs 470.

The brokerage firm believes that Glargine interchangeability and Aspart approvals are the big events to watch out for Biocon, which should be coming in the month of July.

If both the approvals come in, it can lead to 10-20 percent upside in EPS estimates of Citigroup for FY23.

