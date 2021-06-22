Standout Brokerage Report: Citi initiates coverage on Kalyan Jewellers, here’s why

CitiGroup has initiated a coverage on Kalyan Jewellers with a target price of Rs 100.

According to the firm, the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation.

The stock is attractive given it is trading at less than one-time sales, nine times EBITDA and close to 22 times of FY23 earnings estimates.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Standout Brokerage Report tab below.