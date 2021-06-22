Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Standout Brokerage Report: Citi initiates coverage on Kalyan Jewellers, here’s why

    Standout Brokerage Report: Citi initiates coverage on Kalyan Jewellers, here’s why

    Profile image
    By Nimesh Shah | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    CitiGroup has initiated a coverage on Kalyan Jewellers with a target price of Rs 100.

    CitiGroup has initiated a coverage on Kalyan Jewellers with a target price of Rs 100.
    According to the firm, the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation.
    The stock is attractive given it is trading at less than one-time sales, nine times EBITDA and close to 22 times of FY23 earnings estimates.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.
    To watch other videos in this series, click on the Standout Brokerage Report tab below.
    (Edited by : Dipika)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    What’s Buzzing: Here’s why United Breweries is in focus

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Cipla952.00 -8.15
    Nestle17,503.45 -145.70
    Britannia3,625.00 -23.85
    HUL2,500.00 -14.35
    Bajaj Finance6,084.00 -32.00
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Nestle17,513.85 -128.65
    HUL2,499.00 -17.10
    Bajaj Finance6,083.40 -32.45
    Sun Pharma669.30 -1.95
    Dr Reddys Labs5,264.25 -15.35
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Cipla952.00 -8.15 -0.85
    Nestle17,503.45 -145.70 -0.83
    Britannia3,625.00 -23.85 -0.65
    HUL2,500.00 -14.35 -0.57
    Bajaj Finance6,084.00 -32.00 -0.52
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Nestle17,513.85 -128.65 -0.73
    HUL2,499.00 -17.10 -0.68
    Bajaj Finance6,083.40 -32.45 -0.53
    Sun Pharma669.30 -1.95 -0.29
    Dr Reddys Labs5,264.25 -15.35 -0.29

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.0525-0.0475-0.06
    Euro-Rupee88.1310-0.1870-0.21
    Pound-Rupee102.9660-0.2970-0.29
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6703-0.0013-0.19
    View More