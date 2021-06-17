Home

    Standout Brokerage Report: Citi initiates ‘buy’ rating on JK Cement, here’s why

    By Nimesh Shah | IST (Updated)
    Citigroup has initiated coverage on JK Cement with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 3,650. This means a potential 25 percent upside from the current levels.

    Citigroup has initiated coverage on JK Cement with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 3,650. This means a potential 25 percent upside from the current levels.
    JK Cement is now Citi’s top midcap pick in the cement space and their key positive thesis is based on three reasons – potentially higher pricing in grey cement, better visibility in terms of medium-term growth, and rerating expectations.
    The brokerage firm is valuating JK Cement at 14 times FY23 EV/EBITDA versus the company’s five- year average of close to 10 times largely on expectations of higher returns on capital invested.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.
    (Edited by: By Dipika)
    First Published:  IST
