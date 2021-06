Bernstein has initiated coverage on Gland Pharma with an ‘outperform’ rating and a target price of Rs 3,824 per share, reflecting an upside of 20 percent.

The brokerage expects biosimilars CMO and China entry to push growth into a higher orbit. It expects EBITDA and EPS to double by FY24.

Gland Pharma’s wide portfolio and ability to manufacture at scale will set it apart from peers, Bernstein said.

Further, its ability to capture a larger market share will set the company apart from generic peers, it added.

