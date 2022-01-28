SRF shares up 4%; Jefferies maintains 'underperform', raises target price to Rs 1,940

Shares of SRF Ltd gained over 4 percent on Tuesday even as brokerage firm Jefferies maintained an “underperform” rating on the chemical firm’s stock and raised its target price to Rs 1,940 from Rs 1,840 before.

At 10:30 am, shares of SRF Ltd were trading higher by 3.10 percent, or up 72.85 points, at Rs 2,421.10 on the BSE.

Jefferies also upgraded FY22-24 EPS on SRF’s stock by 16/9/6 percent on ref-gas strength. The brokerage has built-in 22 percent growth for the company’s speciality chemicals business. The management expects its stellar Q3 performance to continue in the near term but is cautious on the packaging film margin outlook.

SRF on Tuesday reported a 56 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 506 crore for the quarter ended December. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 324 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operation grew 56 per cent to Rs 3,346 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 2,146 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

SRF Ltd Managing Director, Ashish Bharat Ram said it has been an outstanding quarter for the company. "Except for the technical textiles segment, which was impacted by soft market conditions, every other segment performed exceedingly well." He said the company remains cautiously optimistic about its performance going forward.

UBS has a “buy” call on chemical company’s stock and has also increased FY22-24 EPS estimates By 4-7 percent. The brokerage has raised its target price on the stock to Rs 3,100 from Rs 3,000 earlier. The management expects Q4 to be better than Q3 and expect the company to continue to perform well across segments.