SRF shares rally 14% on robust June-quarter results

Shares of specialty chemical firm SRF surged over 14 percent on Tuesday after the company reported robust numbers in the June quarter earnings. The company has reported a 41.38 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 189.22 crore in Q1 as against Rs 133.84 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

SRF's stock price gained as much as 14.4 percent to Rs 2,950 per share on BSE. At 11:14 AM, SRF shares traded 13.6 percent higher at Rs 2,928.60 as compared to a 0.2 percent (92 points) rise in BSE Sensex at 36,792.

Revenue advanced 9 percent at Rs 1,828.4 crore versus Rs 1,676.2 crore YoY. The Board of Directors of the company has also approved an interim dividend at the rate of 70 percent, amounting to Rs 7 per share (of Rs 10 face value).

Managing director Ashish Ram said the chemicals business was negatively impacted due to a slower than expected recovery, post-Dahej site closure in April 2019. The company's packaging films business had a good quarter. The technical textiles business was impacted negatively due to lower offtake by customers.

In a separate announcement, the company's board of directors has approved project for setting up of an integrated facility for the development of PTFE at an estimated cost of Rs 424 crore.

SRF is a chemical-based multibusiness entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates. The company's diversified business portfolio covers Technical Textiles, Fluorochemicals, Specialty Chemicals, Packaging Films, Coated and Laminated Fabrics.

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog