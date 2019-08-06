Market
SRF shares rally 14% on robust June-quarter results
Updated : August 06, 2019 12:06 PM IST
Shares of SRF surged over 14 percent on Tuesday after the company robust number in the June quarter earnings.
The company has reported a 41.38 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 189.22 crore in Q1 as against Rs 133.84 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The Revenue advanced 9 percent at Rs 1,828.4 crore versus Rs 1,676.2 crore YoY.
