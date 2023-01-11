SRF, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Wednesday amid higher ques from global market.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Sell Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 3,100 with a stop loss of Rs 3,200
Sell Colgate Palmolive for a target of Rs 1,465 with a stop loss of Rs 1,515
Buy Motherson Sumi for a target of Rs 84 with a stop loss of Rs 77
Buy SRF for a target of Rs 2,325 with a stop loss of Rs 2,250
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 942
Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 821
Sell Indus Towers with a stop loss of Rs 187
Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 735