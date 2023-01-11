SRF, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Wednesday amid higher ques from global market.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Sell Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 3,100 with a stop loss of Rs 3,200

Sell Colgate Palmolive for a target of Rs 1,465 with a stop loss of Rs 1,515

Buy Motherson Sumi for a target of Rs 84 with a stop loss of Rs 77

Buy SRF for a target of Rs 2,325 with a stop loss of Rs 2,250

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 942

Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 821

Sell Indus Towers with a stop loss of Rs 187

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 735