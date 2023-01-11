homemarket Newsstocks Newssrf jsw steel adani ports axis bank top stock tips 15635481.htm

SRF, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh  |  Jan 11, 2023 9:21 AM IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Wednesday amid higher ques from global market.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Sell Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 3,100 with a stop loss of Rs 3,200
Sell Colgate Palmolive for a target of Rs 1,465 with a stop loss of Rs 1,515
Buy Motherson Sumi for a target of Rs 84 with a stop loss of Rs 77
Buy SRF for a target of Rs 2,325 with a stop loss of Rs 2,250
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 942
Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 821
Sell Indus Towers with a stop loss of Rs 187
Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 735
