Srei Infrastructure Finance shares hit 20% upper circuit as arm gets EoI for $250 mn capital infusion

Updated : April 09, 2021 10:11 AM IST

The international private equity funds are US-based Arena Investors LP and Singapore’s Makara Capital Partners.
Srei Equipment Finance also assured its bondholders that their money will be repaid.
Published : April 09, 2021 10:11 AM IST

