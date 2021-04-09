Srei Infrastructure Finance shares hit 20% upper circuit as arm gets EoI for $250 mn capital infusion Updated : April 09, 2021 10:11 AM IST The international private equity funds are US-based Arena Investors LP and Singapore’s Makara Capital Partners. Srei Equipment Finance also assured its bondholders that their money will be repaid. Published : April 09, 2021 10:11 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply