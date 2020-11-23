Finance
SREI Infra shares decline over 15% on special audit by RBI, downgrade by Brickwork Ratings
Updated : November 23, 2020 11:27 AM IST
The share price of SREI Infrastructure Finance fell over 15 percent on Monday after the firm said that the Reserve Bank of India would be conducting a special audit of the company and its subsidiary.
The sentiment was further weighed after Brickwork ratings downgraded long-term ratings of the firm to BB from BBB-.
In the last one year as well, the stock has fallen over 23 percent.