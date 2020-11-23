Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
SREI Infra shares decline over 15% on special audit by RBI, downgrade by Brickwork Ratings

Updated : November 23, 2020 11:27 AM IST

The share price of SREI Infrastructure Finance fell over 15 percent on Monday after the firm said that the Reserve Bank of India would be conducting a special audit of the company and its subsidiary.
The sentiment was further weighed after Brickwork ratings downgraded long-term ratings of the firm to BB from BBB-.
In the last one year as well, the stock has fallen over 23 percent.
