Aviation

SpiceJet's shares plunge 7% after Q2 net loss widens

Updated : November 14, 2019 11:27 AM IST

The share price of SpiceJet plunged 7 percent intraday on Thursday after the airlines reported a higher net loss in the July-September quarter this fiscal.
At 10:20 am, the shares were trading 4.18 percent lower to Rs 108.95 per share on the NSE, while in intraday, the share price plunged as much as 7.01 percent at Rs 105.80. 
India's second-largest domestic airlines' total net loss widened to Rs 462.6 crore on account of grounding of Boeing 737 MAX along with the change in accounting standard. 
