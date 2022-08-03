Spicejet stock flies as promoter Ajay Singh mulls stake sale

Spicejet promoter Ajay Singh is exploring a possibility of a partial stake sale in the airline, according to people in the know. Singh currently holds a majority 60 percent in the airline.

The SpiceJet stock rallied almost six percent as markets opened on Wednesday on the back of this news.

It is further learnt that SpiceJet is in talks with a Middle Eastern carrier for the possible stake sale. Talks are ongoing with a large Indian conglomerate too.

"The company continues to be in discussions with various investors to secure sustainable financing and will make appropriate disclosures in accordance with applicable regulations," a SpiceJet spokesperson commented.

The SpiceJet stock rallied 5 percent yesterday too after it announced that it had entered into an agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and cleared all outstanding principal dues of the airport operator.

"With this, SpiceJet will no longer remain on 'cash and carry' at AAI-run airports across the country and will revert to advance payment mechanism for daily flight operations," the airline's statement noted.

The Centre-run AAI had in 2020 put SpiceJet on a 'cash and carry' basis as the carrier was unable to clear its previous dues. In the 'cash and carry' model, the airline has to make daily payments to the AAI for various charges -- navigation, landing, parking, and others -- to operate flights.

Earlier in July-end, the aviation regulator DGCA ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum 50 percent of its flights, which were approved for the summer schedule, for a period of eight weeks following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.