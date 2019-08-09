#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
SpiceJet reports Q1 net profit of Rs 262 crore

Updated : August 09, 2019 02:40 PM IST

SpiceJet on Friday reported its June quarter earnings wherein its consolidated net profit came in at Rs 262 crore as against the loss of Rs 35 crore made in the corresponding quarter last year. 
Total revenue from operations rose 35.16 percent YoY to Rs 3,002 crore compared to Rs 2,221 crore last year. 
In an EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) basis, the profit came in at Rs 747.5 crore as against Rs 100.5 crore last year. 
SpiceJet reports Q1 net profit of Rs 262 crore
