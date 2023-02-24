SpiceJet shares gain ahead of board meeting to consider results, fund raising

If the SpiceJet board agrees about the conversion of debt, then SpiceXpress will be valued at over $1 billion.

Shares of budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd. gained more than 2 percent on Friday ahead of the announcement of its December quarter financial results and a crucial board meeting that will consider proposals to shore up its equity capital.

The company in an exchange filing this week informed the bourses that the board will also consider a proposal to issue equity shares on a preferential basis consequent upon the conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares.

The board will also consider options for raising fresh capital through the issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that SpiceJet's biggest lessor Carlyle Aviation is likely to convert a $100 million debt into a 5 percent stake in the airline. Carlyle Aviation is also likely to convert its dues into compulsory convertible debentures in SpiceXpress.

If the SpiceJet board agrees about the conversion of debt, then SpiceXpress will be valued at over $1 billion. The conversion will also help reduce SpiceJet's debt.

The airline has also been in talks with other creditors for the conversion of dues into equity.

SpiceJet has been grappling with various headwinds, including legal woes. The Ajay Singh-led low-cost airline has been looking at various avenues to raise funds to stay afloat amid mounting losses.

In the quarter that ended September 2022, it reported a net loss of Rs 833.2 crore against Rs 570.5 crore in the same period last year and against a loss of Rs 789 crore in the June quarter.

Additionally, the Supreme Court had last week directed SpiceJet to encash bank guarantee and pay Rs 270 crore to its former promoter Kalanithi Maran.

Shares of Spicejet are trading 2 percent higher at Rs 36.15.