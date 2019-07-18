SpiceJet grabs most of ex-Jet Airways aircraft, market share hits 5-year high
Updated : July 18, 2019 01:22 PM IST
SpiceJet’s market share has improved 170 bps MoM to a 5-year high of 14.8 percent despite IndiGo being the market leader.
IndiGo continues to aggressively add capacity, and has reported 26 percent YoY increase in ASK (Available seat per kilometer). While, SpiceJet, benefitting from induction of ex-Jet aircrafts, reported 32% YoY growth in ASK”, said Prabhudas Lilladher in its report.
The brokerage also said that the aviation load factors are at a 16-month high in May 2019, with SpiceJet PLF (Passenger Load Factor) at 90 percent and IndiGo’s PLF at 91 percent.
