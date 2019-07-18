#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Aviation

SpiceJet grabs most of ex-Jet Airways aircraft, market share hits 5-year high

Updated : July 18, 2019 01:22 PM IST

SpiceJet’s market share has improved 170 bps MoM to a 5-year high of 14.8 percent despite IndiGo being the market leader.
IndiGo continues to aggressively add capacity, and has reported 26 percent YoY increase in ASK (Available seat per kilometer). While, SpiceJet, benefitting from induction of ex-Jet aircrafts, reported 32% YoY growth in ASK”, said Prabhudas Lilladher in its report.
The brokerage also said that the aviation load factors are at a 16-month high in May 2019, with SpiceJet PLF (Passenger Load Factor) at 90 percent and IndiGo’s PLF at 91 percent.
SpiceJet grabs most of ex-Jet Airways aircraft, market share hits 5-year high
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.3 crore! This stock has surged nearly 13,000% in 10 years

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.3 crore! This stock has surged nearly 13,000% in 10 years

More individual investors bought Yes Bank in Q1 even as MFs, FPIs sold stock. Here's why

More individual investors bought Yes Bank in Q1 even as MFs, FPIs sold stock. Here's why

Crax snack maker DFM Foods shares jump 20% after upbeat Q1 earnings

Crax snack maker DFM Foods shares jump 20% after upbeat Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV