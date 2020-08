The Rs 80 crore rights issue of Spencer’s Retail opened for subscription on Tuesday. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue to meet its working capital needs and other general purposes.

Simultaneously, trading in the Rights Entitlement is also taking place during the subscription period.

A rights issue is an offer to the existing holders to purchase additional shares at a discounted price and is issued in proportion to their existing holding.

Spencer’s Retail, the RP Sanjiv Goenka group company, is offering 1,06,04,563 rights equity shares of Rs 5 each at an issue price of Rs 75 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 70 per equity share.

The issue opened for subscription today (August 4) and will close on August 18.

The issue price has been fixed at Rs 75 per share and the rights entitlement ratio is two rights equity shares for every 15 shares held by eligible shareholders.

The rights entitlement ratio of 2:15, which means the company is offering 2 rights shares for every 15 shares held on the record date July 29.

The company has appointed ICICI Securities as the lead manager of the issue and Link Intime India Pvt Ltd as the registrar to the issue.

The last date of issue renunciation is August 13. The renunciation period is the window during which investors can renounce, transfer or sell their rights entitlements.

The shares will be allotted on August 25. After allotment, the shares will be listed on BSE, CSE and NSE.

At 12:55 pm, the shares of Spencer’s Retail were trading 3.83 percent higher at Rs 85.30 on the BSE. The stock had surged over 7 percent to ht intraday high of Rs 87.40.