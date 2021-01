‘Buy on rumour, sell on news’ is one of the most common stock market sayings. And it happens to work most of the time. But traders on Dalal Street appear to be following a different tack in the run-up to the Budget.

‘Sell on rumour, cover on news’ seems to be the approach, judging by the steep fall in stock prices over the past few days.

Brokers say the latest sell-off may have less to do with concerns over high valuations and is more of a tactical retreat by traders who may be taking some profits off the table.

In the last few years, Union Budgets have fallen short of market expectations, resulting in a sell-off after the event.

Nirmala Sitharaman may have promised a ‘once-in-100-year’ Budget this time, but bulls are not biting. At least, the slide in stock prices suggests that.

All indications are the rally in global equity markets is far from done, given the latest round of fiscal stimulus in the US, and the Fed’s target to keep interest rates low for as long as possible.

As long as foreign capital continues to gush in, India too will follow the global trend in emerging markets, irrespective of expensive valuations. On the flip side, a reversal in foreign fund flows could trigger a swift meltdown, which could continue even after valuations once again become reasonable.

The market is expecting the Budget to be a non-event, given the government’s strained finances. The widely-held view that key policy measures will be directed at the weaker sections of the society, which have borne the brunt of the COVID pandemic. There is chatter about an increase in Securities Transaction Tax and/or the Long Term Capital Gains Tax, either of which can dampen sentiment in the short term.