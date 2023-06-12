Adequate room to invest in the compounding story of India's chemical stocks, says Jefferies

The brokerage explained that repeated disruptions in plant operations in China have led to innovators diversifying their supply chains and looking for a China plus one strategy.
As global buyers are looking to diversify their supply chain by expanding outside China, Indian players have directed the majority of their capital expenditure into higher-value complex chemistry and backward integration into key feedstock.
At the same time, the share of the European Union in global chemical capital expenditure (capex) and global chemical sales have declined steadily. The decline is due to rising environmental restrictions and a higher unit cost of production.
India has been among the beneficiaries where the revenue growth of fluorochemistry majors has far outstripped their Chinese counterparts over the past five years.
Among its top picks, Jefferies prefers Navin Fluorine, on rising contribution of specialty to overall revenue. It has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 5,610. It has a hold rating on SRF but calls it a multi-year compounding story. The brokerage would await a better entry point for turning constructive. Jefferies has an underperform rating on Anupam Rasayan, as it expects the valuation over the past average more than factors in the ramp up in the fluorination business.
Shares of Anupam Rasayan, SRF and Navin Fluorine are trading with losses between 1-4 percent.
