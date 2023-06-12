Adequate room to invest in the compounding story of India's chemical stocks, says Jefferies

The brokerage explained that repeated disruptions in plant operations in China have led to innovators diversifying their supply chains and looking for a China plus one strategy.

India's specialty chemical companies are a compounding story with enough room for investment, brokerage firm Jefferies said in a note. It attributed this to improving profitability, judicious fund raising, and net debt-equity falling to a multi-year low.

The specialty chemical industry is riding high on the innovators' desire for the China +1 strategy and falling production in the European Union, according to Jefferies. New project investments totalled $91 billion in financial year 2023, while gross revenue and operating profit has tripled over financial year 2017-2023. Increased contribution of specialty chemicals (from 55-63 percent) in revenue has also driven the margin expansion.

As global buyers are looking to diversify their supply chain by expanding outside China, Indian players have directed the majority of their capital expenditure into higher-value complex chemistry and backward integration into key feedstock.

The brokerage explained that repeated disruptions in plant operations in China have led to innovators diversifying their supply chains and looking for a China plus one strategy.

At the same time, the share of the European Union in global chemical capital expenditure (capex) and global chemical sales have declined steadily. The decline is due to rising environmental restrictions and a higher unit cost of production.

India has been among the beneficiaries where the revenue growth of fluorochemistry majors has far outstripped their Chinese counterparts over the past five years.

Among its top picks, Jefferies prefers Navin Fluorine, on rising contribution of specialty to overall revenue. It has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 5,610. It has a hold rating on SRF but calls it a multi-year compounding story. The brokerage would await a better entry point for turning constructive. Jefferies has an underperform rating on Anupam Rasayan, as it expects the valuation over the past average more than factors in the ramp up in the fluorination business.

Specialty Chemical companies are also in focus as most of them reported a drop in exports for the month of May. Barring Alkyl Amines, Archean, PI Industries, Navin Fluorine and Sudarshan Chemicals, exports of all other chemical companies declined in May.

Shares of Anupam Rasayan, SRF and Navin Fluorine are trading with losses between 1-4 percent.