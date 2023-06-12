Adequate room to invest in the compounding story of India's chemical stocks, says Jefferies

2 Min(s) Read
The brokerage explained that repeated disruptions in plant operations in China have led to innovators diversifying their supply chains and looking for a China plus one strategy.
India's specialty chemical companies are a compounding story with enough room for investment, brokerage firm Jefferies said in a note. It attributed this to improving profitability, judicious fund raising, and net debt-equity falling to a multi-year low.
The specialty chemical industry is riding high on the innovators' desire for the China +1 strategy and falling production in the European Union, according to Jefferies. New project investments totalled $91 billion in financial year 2023, while gross revenue and operating profit has tripled over financial year 2017-2023. Increased contribution of specialty chemicals (from 55-63 percent) in revenue has also driven the margin expansion.
As global buyers are looking to diversify their supply chain by expanding outside China, Indian players have directed the majority of their capital expenditure into higher-value complex chemistry and backward integration into key feedstock.