CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsAdequate room to invest in the compounding story of India's chemical stocks, says Jefferies

Adequate room to invest in the compounding story of India's chemical stocks, says Jefferies

Adequate room to invest in the compounding story of India's chemical stocks, says Jefferies
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonal Bhutra  Jun 12, 2023 2:21:41 PM IST (Updated)

The brokerage explained that repeated disruptions in plant operations in China have led to innovators diversifying their supply chains and looking for a China plus one strategy.

India's specialty chemical companies are a compounding story with enough room for investment, brokerage firm Jefferies said in a note. It attributed this to improving profitability, judicious fund raising, and net debt-equity falling to a multi-year low.

Live Tv

Loading...

The specialty chemical industry is riding high on the innovators' desire for the China +1 strategy and falling production in the European Union, according to Jefferies. New project investments totalled $91 billion in financial year 2023, while gross revenue and operating profit has tripled over financial year 2017-2023. Increased contribution of specialty chemicals (from 55-63 percent) in revenue has also driven the margin expansion.

As global buyers are looking to diversify their supply chain by expanding outside China, Indian players have directed the majority of their capital expenditure into higher-value complex chemistry and backward integration into key feedstock.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X