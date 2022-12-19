Homemarket newsstocks news

Speciality Restaurants shares gain most in five months on fund raising proposal

Speciality Restaurants shares gain most in five months on fund raising proposal

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 5:43:26 PM IST (Published)

The fine dining restaurant operator's board will meet on December 21 to consider fund raising.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Listed developers see debt shrink in Q2, borrowing costs lowest since pandemic

IST3 Min(s) Read

Besides Messi and Mbappe, these names deserve a shout out for their FIFA World Cup 2022 performance

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill

IST3 Min(s) Read

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Speciality Restaurants

Previous Article

Worker shall not resort to moonlighting as per rule; govt not conducting any study on issue: Labour Minister

Next Article

Festivals, weddings and sports drive retail sales up in November