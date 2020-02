Shares of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) declined over 10 percent on Wednesday in early trade after it received Complete Response Letter (CRL) from USFDA for drug Taclantis.

The scrip touched an intraday low of Rs 171.90 after falling 10.07 percent from the previous close of Rs 191.15 on the BSE.

At 9:35 am, the shares were trading 8.58 percent lower at Rs 174.75 per share on the BSE.

“The Company has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for Taclantis™ (Paclitaxel Injection Concentrate for Suspension)," it stated in a regulatory filing.

The company is reviewing the CRL and intends to work with the USFDA as soon as possible to address the concerns raised, it added.