Healthcare
SPARC jumps 11% on entering into a deal with China Medical Systems
Updated : November 06, 2019 10:41 AM IST
Intraday, the stock rallied 11.15 percent to touch Rs 158.50.
At 9:36 am, the stock was trading 9.43 percent higher at Rs 156.05 on the NSE.
