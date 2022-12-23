Spandana Sphoorty gets Rs 95 crore binding bid for Rs 323 crore written-off portfolio

The company has received a binding bid from an ARC amounting to Rs 95 crore for the written-off portfolio with an outstanding of Rs 323.08 crore as on September 30, 2022.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. on Friday announced the transfer of a stressed loan portfolio including written-off loans to an asset reconstruction company (ARC).

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) said that it has received a binding bid from an ARC amounting to Rs 95 crore for the written-off portfolio with an outstanding amount of Rs 323.08 crore as on September 30, 2022.

The Company will follow the Swiss Challenge Method for bidding and decision of the sale. Under regulatory norms, banks have to go for the Swiss Challenge method for assets over Rs 100 crore.

In the Swiss Challenge method, lenders first hold an auction of the non-performing asset (NPA), and the offer made by the highest bidder is set at a reserve price. Then, another auction round is held that invites bids at a price higher than the reserve price and the bidder from the first round gets an opportunity to match the best bid from the second round, and if that happens, the sale is finalised.

Spandana Sphoorty stock is trading at Rs 518.70, down 4.71 percent.