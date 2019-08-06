Spandana Sphoorty IPO subscribed 6% on day 1: Here's all you need to know
Updated : August 06, 2019 08:47 AM IST
The initial public offering (IPO) of rural-focused NBFC-MFI Spandana Sphoorty Financial (SSFL) opened for subscription today with a price band at 853-856 per share.
The company plans to raise around Rs 1,200 crore through the public issue.
Most brokerages recommended subscribing the issue with a long term perspective.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more