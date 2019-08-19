Spandana Sphoorty Financial makes tepid stock market debut

Microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty Financial made a muted debut on the stock markets on Monday after its IPO was oversubscribed 1.05 times last week. Spandana Sphoorty shares opened at Rs 825 per share on the NSE, representing a 3.6 percent discount over its issue price of Rs 856 per share. At 10:05 AM, the stock price was trading 2.23 percent lower at Rs 836.95 per share on the NSE, while the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.6 percent to 11,113.90.

The Rs 1,200 crore Spandana Sphoorty IPO, which was open from August 5-7,Â comprised fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 93,56,725 shares including anchor portion of 42,08,886 shares.

Most brokerages had recommended subscribing to the issue with a long term perspective.

"The company's successful exit from corporate debt restructuring (CDR) mechanism in March 2017 (well ahead of the scheduled date of Marâ€™18), consistent profits along with a healthy asset book, builds confidence in the prospects," Centrum Capital said in a note.

"The company has maintained a strong track record of financial and operational efficiencies over the years through high rates of customer retention, geographical expansion, improved staff productivity, lower credit cost and growth in customer base led by branch expansion," Geojit Financial Services noted.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised towards augmenting the company's capital base to meet future requirements and for general corporate purposes, the company had said last week.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, IndusInd Bank and YES Securities India were the managers to the offer.

The company offers income generation loans under the joint liability group model, predominantly to women from low-income households in rural areas.

