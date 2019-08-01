Market

Spandana Sphoorty Financial IPO to open on August 5; price band at Rs 853-856 per share

Updated : August 01, 2019 07:26 AM IST

Micro-finance lender Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, will launch its initial public offer on August 5 in a price band of Rs 853-856 per share to raise about Rs 1,200 crore.

The offer consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 93,56,725 equity shares, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.