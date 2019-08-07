#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Spandana Sphoorty Financial IPO subscribed 30% on second day of bidding

August 07, 2019

The initial public offer of microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited was subscribed 30 percent on the second day of bidding on Tuesday. The price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 853-856 per share.
The IPO, to raise about Rs 1,200 crore, received bids for 29,89,433 shares against the total issue size of 98,22,367 shares, according to data available with the NSE.
