Spandana Sphoorty Financial IPO subscribed 1.05 times
Updated : August 08, 2019 07:37 AM IST
Microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty Financial's initial public offer was subscribed 1.05 times on the closing day of the bidding on Wednesday.
The IPO to raise about Rs 1,200 crore received bids for 1,03,27,585 shares against the total issue size of 98,22,367 shares, as per data with the NSE.
Price range for the offer, which opened for bidding on Monday, was fixed at Rs 853-856 per share.
