#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Spandana Sphoorty Financial IPO subscribed 1.05 times

Updated : August 08, 2019 07:37 AM IST

Microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty Financial's initial public offer was subscribed 1.05 times on the closing day of the bidding on Wednesday.
The IPO to raise about Rs 1,200 crore received bids for 1,03,27,585 shares against the total issue size of 98,22,367 shares, as per data with the NSE.
Price range for the offer, which opened for bidding on Monday, was fixed at Rs 853-856 per share.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial IPO subscribed 1.05 times
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

UltraTech Cement Q1 earnings preview: What you should watch out for

UltraTech Cement Q1 earnings preview: What you should watch out for

Top brokerage calls for August 8: CLSA maintains 'sell' on Tata Steel; Nomura bullish on HCL Tech

Top brokerage calls for August 8: CLSA maintains 'sell' on Tata Steel; Nomura bullish on HCL Tech

Thermax Q1 results today: Profit likely to rise 22%

Thermax Q1 results today: Profit likely to rise 22%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV