Spandana Sphoorty best performer in financials pack; shares soar 20%

Shares of Spandana Sphoorty soared 19.5 percent to Rs 403.5 during the intraday trade on Wednesday. The stock was the best performer in the financials pack on the BSE.

At 11:20, Spandana Sphoorty shares were up 18.40 percent at Rs 399.65. More than 99,000 shares had changed hands at the time of writing, as against a daily average of 18,000 in the past two weeks, exchange data showed.

The upward movement in the microfinance firm’s stock came a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal. Benchmarks indices Sensex and Nifty50 started today’s session on a strong note as the annual financial statement cheered investors.

Financial and banking stocks were pushing the headline indices higher followed by shares of IT companies.

Though Spandana Sphoorty stock is trading higher today, it is still 50 percent down from its 52-week high of Rs 820. In the past year, investors have lost 47 percent of their wealth in the stock as against the benchmark Sensex which has risen about 19 percent during the period.

The shares have rebounded after they hit a series of lows in December 2021 amid reports of differences in the leadership and acquisition talks with Axis Bank. Rajiv Anand, Deputy MD, Axis Bank in December told CNBC-TV18 the lender is no longer in talks with Spandana Sphoorty for the potential acquisition as the deal didn't work out due to multiple issues.

The stock has rebounded after hitting an all-time low of Rs 334.55 on January 27, 2022.

The recovery also comes a day after FM Sitharaman announced that the guarantee cover for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) will be expanded by Rs 50,000 crore to a total of Rs 5 lakh crore.

ECLGS was launched by the government in May 2020 following the outbreak of the pandemic to provide relief to micro, small and mid-sized firms hit the hardest by the pandemic. This scheme was part of the Rs 20 lakh crore called the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan for COVID relief.