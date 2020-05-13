  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

S&P 500 tumbles 2% on fears of virus resurgence in economic reopening

Updated : May 13, 2020 07:50 AM IST

The S&P 500 index slipped 2 percent on Tuesday as investors took profits following a warning from the top U.S. infectious disease expert.
The index suffered its first decline in four sessions as investors weighed the potential for a second wave of virus infections.
Wall Street's three major averages closed around their session lows.
S&P 500 tumbles 2% on fears of virus resurgence in economic reopening

You May Also Like

Nestle India Q1CY20 net profit rises 13.6% to Rs 525.4 crore, beats estimates

Nestle India Q1CY20 net profit rises 13.6% to Rs 525.4 crore, beats estimates

Maharashtra lockdown: 1.04 lakh cases filed, over 19,000 people held

Maharashtra lockdown: 1.04 lakh cases filed, over 19,000 people held

Despite negative returns in last 1 month, brokerages are bullish on this stock. Here's why

Despite negative returns in last 1 month, brokerages are bullish on this stock. Here's why

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement