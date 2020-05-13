Market S&P 500 tumbles 2% on fears of virus resurgence in economic reopening Updated : May 13, 2020 07:50 AM IST The S&P 500 index slipped 2 percent on Tuesday as investors took profits following a warning from the top U.S. infectious disease expert. The index suffered its first decline in four sessions as investors weighed the potential for a second wave of virus infections. Wall Street's three major averages closed around their session lows. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365