S&P 500 surge: What's fuelling the index? Brokerages raise targets given current rally
Updated : August 28, 2020 08:30 PM IST
Post-COVID, the Federal Reserve has pumped in trillions of dollars to ease the economy as well as keeping short-term interest rates anchored near zero.
The tech stocks like Google, Netflix and Amazon made up over 37 percent of the benchmark index.
CitiGroup recommends investors to diversify the portfolio with a combination of risks and defensiveness, said chief US equity strategist Tobias Levkovich to Forbes.