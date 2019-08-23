S&P 500 stalls in economic data offset, ahead of Fed chair's speech
Updated : August 23, 2019 06:22 AM IST
Data from the US Labor Department showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week, suggesting the labour market was holding firm despite a manufacturing slowdown and concerns the economy is on a path toward recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.51 points, or 0.19 percent, to 26,252.24, the S&P 500 lost 1.48 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,922.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.82 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,991.39.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more